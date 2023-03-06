Planet X-tra and the Ensuing Derailment of 2023 | w/Chris from The Rained Out Rantcast: Episode 041

Greetings, Conspiracy Players!

On this episode, the boys are joined by Chris from The Rained Out RantCast.

As someone who was balls deep into researching Planet X in the long ago time, he begins the conversation by talking about the speculation of this system that may or may not be approaching our very own.

From there, the discussion turns to the mayhem and media shit show that has been the current year thus far.

But don't let it get you down, there is always optimism and laughter to be had, even if the end times are being orchestrated from on high!

So cuddle up with a loved one and enjoy this episode.

