Next Steps Show /w Clarence Henderson

This week our conversation includes a gentleman who together, with Joseph A.

McNeil, Franklin E.

McCain, and William Smith, was in the forefront of the civil rights battle as he bravely stepped up to boldly participate in the sit-in at the Woolworth’s diner, on Feb 2, 1960, igniting a movement in this country that changed the trajectory of this country forever – all without firing a shot, burning, steeling or otherwise causing harm.