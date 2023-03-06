Trump DeSantis 2024?!

Could a Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis 2024 presidential ticket be America's only hope for survival?
Maybe!
If nothing else, it'll be entertaining.
Get the latest scoop in this awesome new episode of the Info Ninja!
Could a Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis 2024 presidential ticket be America's only hope for survival?
Maybe!
If nothing else, it'll be entertaining.
Get the latest scoop in this awesome new episode of the Info Ninja!
•Pfizer study reveals systemic reactions in rats•Tucker Carlson shows Q Shaman excorted through Capitol•Desantis lies about..
Over the past 11 months, someone created thousands of fake, automated Twitter accounts — perhaps hundreds of thousands of them..