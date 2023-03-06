Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders 'involved in car crash'

Comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday night (04.03.23) but are said to have escaped unharmed
Comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday night (04.03.23) but are said to have escaped unharmed
Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was just involved in a car crash on Saturday night as he reportedly lost control of the car..
Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, were inside the comedian's Mercedes when it slammed into a home.