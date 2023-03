Steel Toe Morning Show 03-06-23: They Went and Made Chocolate Political

Today's show will be pretty crazy!

Lots to talk about including Daily Wire trying to grift off of chocolate, Jackson Mahomes is the absolute creep he thought he was, Joe Rogan's Dad hates him, more train derailments, and workers in East Palestine keep getting sick!

