15 Minutes City Prison

15 minute cities are becoming a real thing all around the world.

It appears Cleveland, OH is striving to become the first one in the US.

This concept is sold a method to reduce human impacts on climate.

The reality is they are cellblocks.

In a prison, do the wardens throw the entire prison population into one area?

No.

They are split up into cellblocks.

This has a very strategic purpose.

This keeps the population of prisoners in controllable groups.

If the entire population were put in one area, then it is likely that this mass of people could overwhelm the guards.

In smaller groups, the cannot easily organize and have insufficient numbers to effect a take over.

15 minutes cities will have this same impact.

In this video it indicates there is already discussion of lockdowns and requirement for "papers" to visit other 15 minutes zones.

I bring up Soylent Green quite a bit.

This fits perfectly into where we are going.

Assisted suicide in Canada.

Pack the population into manageable zones and lock them in.

Only the elite will have sufficient reason to move from place to place.

The average person will be stuck in their zone, in their prison cell.

They will try to make the cage seem jaded but it will still be a cage.

Then once everyone is in the cage, how much incentive do the leaders have to keep up the jaded appearance?