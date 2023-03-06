The king's bed that 'could' host Charles III on eve of coronation

An unusual bed stored in the Palace of Westminster could see its first royal sleepover on the eve of King Charles III's coronation if a British tradition dating back to medieval times sees a revival.

The "State Bed", never used after it was remade after a fire in 1834, is a stone's throw from Big Ben in a dedicated room in parliament's Speaker's quarters where it returned after going missing in the 1960s when a family bought for £100 at an auction.

"The plans for the coronation are going ahead at the moment so I don't think it'd be too long before we actually find out whether it'll be used again," says parliamentary historian Mark Collins.