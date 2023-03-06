Little rest for Ukrainian soldiers in ruthless battle for Bakhmut

A row of sleeping bags line the basement of one Ukrainian unit's hideout in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut as the soldiers catch up on some much needed sleep in between the brutal fighting.

With Russian officials claiming the city is almost completely surrounded, and Ukrainian officials vowing to defend the city until the end, the Ukrainian troops on the ground are determined to keep the fight going and drive out the Russian army.

"We are not sleeping some nights" admits a soldier with the call sign "Talisman", before adding "we are really tired, but the desire to fight, to win, is not going anywhere."