Jon Jones refuses to apologise for crushing Gane in UFC title bout

"I’m not sorry for the French fans", says mixed martial arts legend Jon Jones after a stunning first-round victory over France's Ciryl Gane to claim the vacant UFC heavyweight crown.

Former light heavyweight champion Jones, making his return to the Octagon after more than a three-year absence, forced Gane into a submission after just two minutes and four seconds of the opening round.