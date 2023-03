PA demo trade EUR/USD New York KZ 06.03.23 Pt.2

A journal entry for my own reference, with demo trade Long on Euro Dollar in the New York Killzone.

Bias derived from HT analysis on the Dollar Index as well as EUR/USD.

This Part 2 is a recap, showing TP hit and discussing why the move of SL to BE happened only once PA had passed a previous notable level - a swing high in this case.

Check out Part 1 to see the logic for entering this (paper) trade, and the one before that to see the bias analysis for EUR/USD and DXY.