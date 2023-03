Afghan asylum seeker allegedly raped British schoolgirl

In early February 2023 an English schoolgirl in Astor Secondary School in Dover alleged that four Afghan asylum seekers, who are also pupils in the same school, had sexually assaulted her.

It is alleged that three of the Afghan teenagers held down the schoolgirl whilst the fourth Afghan raped.

Since the alleged incident occurred the four Afghan teenagers have been arrested and questioned by the Kent police and subsequently released without charge.