Crown Chats - Get In Your Right Mind

Our mind will remind us of everything we have been taught.

It will guide our steps of what is accepted through the experiences we have.

When we come into full agreement with God about what is acceptable our mind begins to fight.

Your brain will say you can’t command the weather, but God says yes you can.

Laying hands on people and telling it to be well is a lie, but God says no it is truth.

The time has come to tell our brains to sit down and shut up.

We are moving in the spirit with God now!