Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens sentenced again

Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for three counts of indecent exposure.

The incidents took place between November 2020 and February 2021, the months immediately before he kidnapped, raped and killed 33-year-old Sarah Everard.

Couzens, 50, is already serving a whole life order for the murder of Ms Everard, from which he will never be released.

Report by Jonesia.

