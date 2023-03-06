Happy Birthday, Shaq!

Happy Birthday, Shaq!.

Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal turns 51 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the athlete-turned-sports analyst.

1.

He was already over six feet tall when he was just 10 years old.

2.

Shaq was named Player of the Week during his debut week in the NBA.

3.

His debut album, 'Shaq Diesel,' went platinum.

4.

Shaq has a doctorate in education.

5.

After destroying the backboard multiple times, the NBA made breaking the basket ring or backboard a technical foul.

Happy Birthday, Shaq!