DAY 070 | CPAC 2023 Highlights, America Turning Against Biden + Djokovic’s Pulls Out of Indian Wells

On today's episode of Cancel This Show, we're diving into some of the most pressing issues facing America today.

From the Yahoo-Yougov poll showing a majority of Americans believe President Biden is unfit for office, to the highlights from this year's CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), and the growing concern over Canada's status as a national security risk, we've got it all covered.

We'll also discuss Novak Djokovic's recent withdrawal from the Indian Wells tournament due to a US visa row.

Plus, don't miss our special guest, Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation, joining us at 9:30am to share his perspective on the issues impacting our local communities.

Tune in for an informative and thought-provoking discussion you won't want to miss.