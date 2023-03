One month on, the struggle of villagers in quake-hit Turkey to return to normal life

In the remote village of Buyuknacar, perched high in the mountains of southern Turkey, locals have been struggling to return to normal life since the deadly earthquake struck the region.

Little is still standing in the settlement that was home to 2,000 people before the 7.8-magnitude struck on February 6, its epicentre just 26 kilometres (16 miles) to the south.