Minister insists ‘we want to create more safe routes’ for migrants

Science Secretary Michelle Donelan insists the government wants to “create more safe routes” for asylum seekers, but only after it tackles the “illegal side of it”.

The government is expected to lay out plans this week which will include banning people from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive by illegal means, such as small boats on the English Channel.

Report by Blairm.

