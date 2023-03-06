Key Donbass city 'surrounded' – Wagner chief urges Zelensky to surrender Artyomovsk
Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner PMC, says the key city of Artyomovsk (also known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) is de-facto completely surrounded and encourages President Zelensky to let Kiev’s forces retreat from the city to avoid further bloodshed