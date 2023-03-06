Key Donbass city 'surrounded' – Wagner chief urges Zelensky to surrender Artyomovsk

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner PMC, says the key city of Artyomovsk (also known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) is de-facto completely surrounded and encourages President Zelensky to let Kiev’s forces retreat from the city to avoid further bloodshed
Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner PMC, says the key city of Artyomovsk (also known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) is de-facto completely surrounded and encourages President Zelensky to let Kiev’s forces retreat from the city to avoid further bloodshed
A former FBI agent took illegal gifts and had unauthorized contact with media as well as sharing information about organized crime..