Aerial pictures show scene of deadly Cardiff car crash

Aerial footage shows the scene where three people were killed in a car crash that left two others seriously injured.

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the accident while Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, survived.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn