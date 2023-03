TRUMP’S MOST IMPORTANT MESSAGE AT CPAC (MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 3-6-23 LIVE)

Dynamics of the Ukraine war are changing and therefore the media is playing cover up- Trump speaks at CPAC and we highlight his most important points- Mayor Pete’s BFF arrested- California set to roll out reparations program- US Judge rules against women athletes- Kamala Harris’ husband is a BETA MALE- MikeCrispi.com for more!