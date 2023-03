LOUD MAJORITY 3.6.23 @1pm: CIVIL WAR IS HERE

Atlanta Antifa bombs Police headquarters with virtually no media coverage.

Left Wing Domestic Terroism is nothing new in this country.

We look back at groups like ANTIFA, The Weather Underground and more who have been violent in the past and allowed to slide.

The Governor of Illinois says he's not running in 2024 as Joe Manchin says he wont endorse Biden.

And Donald Trump reveals his plans for 2024 and beyond.