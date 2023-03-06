Recipe for classic lasagna

Lasagna is a classic Italian dish made up of layers of pasta, sauce, and cheese.

It's a hearty and comforting meal that's perfect for feeding a crowd or enjoying as leftovers.

While there are many variations of lasagna, the traditional recipe includes layers of meat sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese.

The key to making a delicious lasagna is taking the time to build up those layers, allowing the flavors to meld together and create a rich and satisfying dish.

Here's a recipe for classic lasagna that's sure to please everyone at the table !