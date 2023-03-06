Fairing the Fiberglass, Flats Skiff Boat Build - August 2022
Last summer&apos;s near record heat made it tough.

2022 was right there with 2011 as the second hottest summer on record, second only to the brutally hot summer of 1980 (which I remember well and people still talk about), and it made it difficult to spend any significant amount of time working on the boat.

All I could do was wait for heat to subside just a bit so I could finish the rest of the fiberglass work, though I did manage to start fairing out the finished side of the boat with the micro-balloon and resin fairing compound.