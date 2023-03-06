Fairing the Fiberglass, Flats Skiff Boat Build - August 2022

Last summer's near record heat made it tough.

2022 was right there with 2011 as the second hottest summer on record, second only to the brutally hot summer of 1980 (which I remember well and people still talk about), and it made it difficult to spend any significant amount of time working on the boat.

All I could do was wait for heat to subside just a bit so I could finish the rest of the fiberglass work, though I did manage to start fairing out the finished side of the boat with the micro-balloon and resin fairing compound.