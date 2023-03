WRONGTHINK 3.6.23 @3pm: NO MORE MR. NICE TRUMP

DESPITE WHAT THEY WANT YOU TO BELIEVE, TRUMP IS A NICE GUY.

LIKE, A *REALLY* NICE GUY.

HE WILL GO TO HELL AND BACK FOR HIS FRIENDS.

BUT THE PROBLEM IS, HIS LOYALTY HAS SADLY PROVED TO BE ONE-SIDED IN MANY CASES.

HE HAS BEEN STABBED IN THE BACK, LIED TO, THROWN TO THE WOLVES, AND SO MUCH MORE BY THE PEOPLE WHO CLAIMED TO CARE ABOUT HIM MOST.

BUT IN HIS LATEST SPEECH AT CPAC - HE MADE IT CLEAR: TRUMP IS THE NAME, AND RETRIBUTION IS THE GAME IN 2024.

THE ELITES KNOW THIS, AND THEY ARE SCARED OF IT … WHICH IS WHY THEY’RE PUSHING FOR RON DESANTIS TO WIN THE NOMINATION.

EITHER WAY, ONE THING IS FOR SURE: THE GOP WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AFTER 2024, AND WE NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT NOW