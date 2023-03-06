BREAKING! Biden declares National State of Emergency as Putin takes key Ukraine city | Redacted News

President Biden just signed a national declaration of emergency over Ukraine.
This gives him unprecedented executive powers.
In today's show, we're looking at his new moves on surveillance, digital currency and more.
By Anna Borshchevskaya*
Both Russia and Iran have deep, multifaceted, and long-standing connections to Syria. During..
By Tony Wesolowsky
A few people huddled together rip up readily available posters of Moldovan President Maia Sandu,..