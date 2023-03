100 Burpees 40 extra for Brandon's 40th birthday.

3-6-2023 Morning Daily burpee session.

We do these burpee sessions every day, if you want to lose weight and make a change in your life, then come join us every morning at 5AM Pacific Time.

Hit me up and I will send you the Zoom link, it is free, the only cost is the time you waste everyday by not taking action to become the person I know you can be.