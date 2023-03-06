Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed III’ Wins Title With Historic $58.6M Opening At the Box Office | THR News
The movie opened to a better-than-expected $58.6 million domestically from 4,007 screens after grossing $22 million on Friday in a big win for MGM and Michael B.

Jordan, who directed 'Creed III' in his feature debut.