Are Women Entitled When It Comes To Their Emotions? | Alpha Male 2.0 | Podcast #153

This week on the Alpha Male 2.0 podcast, we will talk about using logic on women and how they behave in relationships - I think you'll be interested in what I have to say about this.

Does logic make any sense in a relationship?

Relationships are work, no matter which way you look at it.

Here is how you can make sure to manage these situations correctly.

How do you deal with emotional and irrational women?