Mexico President says four Americans kidnapped at border targeted by mistake

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his government is working with the FBI to find four Americans who were kidnapped in Matamoros last Friday.

A U.S. official familiar with the case says the Americans were involved in a car crash where they were assaulted and kidnapped at gun point.

López Obrador believes the Americans had crossed the border to buy medicine and were kidnapped in a case of mistaken identity.