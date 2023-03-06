Steven Crowder Makes HUGE Announcement on PBD/Lori Lightfoot Loses | The Whiskey Capitalist | 3.6.23

Tonight, we discuss Steven Crowder’s MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT on the PBD (Patrick Bet David) Podcast where Crowder is starting his own network of creators and at least doubling the content available currently.

With “Louder With Crowder” starting back up on March 20th, it should be an interesting couple of months with the new conservative comedic content coming out of the Mug Club Crew.

We also talk about Chicago’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, losing re-election and being the first incumbent mayor to lose re-election in the last 40 years.

We also discuss a horribly r*cist NYC superintendent, Ian going golfing and almost taking out his step dad and a friend with a wild shot, and the Sippin With Shawn after show get together that left his house a mess because of kids being left unattended.

Should be a wild and random show tonight!!