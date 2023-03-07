#79 Adult GAY entertainment...BRING YOUR...BABIES? NO DO NOT...Don't please!

Once again our sick world brings more sickness!

One must wonder: "Why is it that white mother seem to be the most susceptible to this gross brainwashing?

IS it all the fake racism crap people have been falling for or all this ridiculous LGBTQRSTUVWXYZ and sometime 3 crap?

Ladies: YOU NEED SOMETHING TO DO OBVIOUSLY.

Look, go pick up trash and make the world prettier.

SHow them that.

Put your money somewhere safer.

Make the world better.

Show them they can do that, just by picking things up and putting them into the garbage.