Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From permanent teenager Seth Rogen, a new generation of heroes will rise... from the sewers.

In TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers -- Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), and Raphael (Brady Noon) -- set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts.

Their new friend April O' Neil (voiced by Ayo Edebiri) helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Directed by Jeff Rowe starring Nicolas Cantu, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Brady Noon, Jackie Chan, Ayo Edebiri, Seth Rogen, John Cena, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Ice Cube, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph, Natasia Demetriou, Giancarlo Esposito release date August 4, 2023 (in theaters)