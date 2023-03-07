SO HERE IS WHAT HAPPENED AT THE SMASHING!

First of all, excuse the video quality, in this video I talk about the training and smashing of me at Thai boxing on the 02 of March 2023, basically it was a 3-hour training session with lots and lots of cardio and at the very end of the training a 6 minutes of shark tank sparring/fight where you don’t get any brakes at all, and instead you get a new and fresh opponent every minute, I lost badly all rounds, but the first round where I came out, on top in a competitive round, and after that I was utterly exhausted and gassed out!

And that is how it all went down.

At least physically speaking because as always now, the government and PET and the like, are running constant PSYOPS and electronic harassments campaigns at a ever-increasing pace.

Against every one more or less and blaming me Stephen Bell.