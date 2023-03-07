All That Breathes Movie

All That Breathes Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In one of the world's most populated cities, cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people.

Here, two brothers fall in love with a bird -- the black kite.

From their makeshift bird hospital in their tiny basement, the "kite brothers" care for thousands of these mesmeric creatures that drop daily from New Delhi's smog-choked skies.

As environmental toxicity and civil unrest escalate, the relationship between this Muslim family and the neglected kite forms a poetic chronicle of the city's collapsing ecology and rising social tensions.

US Release Date: February 7, 2023 Starring: Salik Rehman, Mohammad Saud, Nadeem Shehzad Director: Shaunak Sen