Planes Trains and Automobiles Trivia Puzzle 2 of 100

"Planes Trains and Automobiles Trivia Puzzle" is a channel dedicated to testing your knowledge of transportation through the ages.

Each episode features a Pictionary puzzle reveal, where a sketch is gradually unveiled to depict a specific mode of transportation, from old to new.

Viewers are then presented with a multiple-choice quiz, with one correct answer and three wrong ones, challenging their knowledge of different models and historical facts.

After the quiz, the host provides fascinating trivia facts about the vehicle, including its history, design, and impact on society.

So buckle up and get ready to take a ride through the fascinating world of planes, trains, and automobiles!