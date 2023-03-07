Karol G’s Historic No.1, The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Top Hot 100, Jisoo’s Solo Music & More I Billboard News

Karol G’s ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ becomes a historic No.1 for both Karol G and the Billboard 200 chart, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd top the Hot 100 with the remix of The Weeknd’s 2016 hit ‘Die For You’, it becomes each of their seventh No.1s and their second No.1 together doing a remix.

They previously hit No.1 on the Hot 100 with the remix of ‘Save Your Tears’.

Harry Styles throws back to his One Direction days.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teases her upcoming solo music.

Quinta Brunson tells us five things you don’t know about her, we tell you about everything that went down at Rolling Loud LA and more!