How to harness the ancient partnership between forests and fungi | Colin Averill

If we want to better understand the environment and combat climate change, we need to look deep underground, where diverse microscopic fungal networks mingle with tree roots to form symbiotic partnerships, says microbiologist Colin Averill.

As we learn more about which of these fungi are most beneficial to forest health, we can reintroduce them into the soil -- potentially enhancing the growth and resilience of carbon-trapping trees and plants.

Hear more about the emerging science aiming to supercharge forest ecosystems, one handful of soil at a time.