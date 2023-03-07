5 lessons on building an emissions-free city | Heidi Sørensen

Confronting climate change makes for better cities and a better quality of life, says Heidi Sørensen, director of the climate agency for the city of Oslo, Norway.

From construction sites without noise pollution to fully electric transportation, she details the exciting green transition happening in her city.

The Norwegian capital's ambitious goal of reducing 95 percent of its carbon emissions by 2030 is driven by a unique policy approach: a world-first carbon budget, which works side by side with the financial budget and clearly states what needs to be done, by whom and when for the city to reach its climate goals.

She shares five crucial lessons Oslo has learned along the way to creating a better city for everyone -- and what it could mean for the rest of the world.