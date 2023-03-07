No Treaty or Voice Short Version

The Tribes say no to a Indigenous Voice to Parliament and No to a Treaty, because they have not been consulted and do not want to have others making decisions for them they are not aware of.

To enter anyone into a contract or agreement there must be full disclosure and informed consent, there has been no consultation with most of the Tribal people.

The Aboriginal people pushing it can only speak for their own Country and not others, to do otherwise is breaking our law.

The Treaty and Voice are nothing but corporate agreements and a trap for the Tribal People across these lands and we Say NO!