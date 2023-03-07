Newly Discovered Ancient Artifacts suggest that The Templars were Assisted by E.Ts 3-6-23

2023 Conscious Life Expo, LA - Scott and Janet Wolter present the hidden history of visitors to North America, including the Knights Templar, who left behind artifacts and sites that have been purposely ignored by academics due to a "nobody was here before Columbus" paradigm.

This motivated Scott and Janet to study many artifacts and sites and sacred symbolism independently.

Who were the visitors and what were their reasons for coming here?

Some of the evidence appears to suggest there were encounters with extraterrestrials.

You will see newly discovered caches of ancient artifacts depicting what appear to be aliens.

Were the Templars assisted by extraterrestrials in their goal of founding a Free Templar State?