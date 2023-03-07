Atlanta PD Releases Footage Of Antifa Attack

In a shocking incident, a mob of masked extremists belonging to the group "Defend Atlanta Forest" ambushed police officers in southeast Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department released footage of the attack, which shows a large group of individuals hurling explosive fireworks and rocks at the officers who were guarding the Public Safety Training Center construction site.

The attack, which was carried out by Antifa terrorists, is a clear attempt to disrupt law and order in the city.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for stronger measures to counter such violent extremist groups and to protect the safety of law enforcement officers who risk their lives to uphold the law.