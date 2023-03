Labour: Govt lacks 'basic competence' to sort migrant crisis

Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds calls for more efficient processing procedures for people arriving on British shores, saying we will "be here time and time again" with overcrowding issues without effective systems in place.

He goes on to accuse the government of "not having basic competence to get to grips with the problem".

Report by Nelsonr.

