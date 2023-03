RISE UP 3.7.23 @9am: RISE UP 3.7.23 @9am: THE BATTLE BETWEEN YOU AND YOUR TONGUE!

RISE UP Ep.#61.

Bite your tongue!

I have heard that almost everyday of my life.

I can come off a bit facetious at times because I'm always trying to make people laugh or make light of a tough situations.

Sometimes, it's not knowing about what NOT to say but, also knowing WHEN to say it.

There is a time and place for everything and I've been convicted of this a lot lately.

Does this also describe you?

Let's talk about it.

Help me spread the #gospelnotgossip