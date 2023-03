Labour: The asylum system is broken and this govt broke it

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper accuses the government of inflicting "deeply damaging chaos" by announcing the Illegal Migration Bill that will allow the government to "remove" people within 28 days of arriving in the UK.

She calls for "serious action" from the government to solve the migrant crisis across the UK.

Report by Nelsonr.

