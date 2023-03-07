Is Jeremy Clarkson hinting at PLANNED FOOD SHORTAGES via Farming legislation?

Jeremy Carkson's latest article in The Times on Sunday talks about the changes to farming, from how his pre-brexit payments have decreased from £78,000 to £0 by 2028 and how the government are more interested in animal habitat than food production... As the UK's most famous farmer, are we about to see Mr Clarkson join the dots between farming legislation and certain Agendas that seem to be at play...?

Join me as I dive into the article for my first video on the problems with farming and food.

#ClarksonsFarm #JeremyClarkson #foodshortage