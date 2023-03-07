Is Jeremy Clarkson hinting at PLANNED FOOD SHORTAGES via Farming legislation?
Is Jeremy Clarkson hinting at PLANNED FOOD SHORTAGES via Farming legislation?

Jeremy Carkson&apos;s latest article in The Times on Sunday talks about the changes to farming, from how his pre-brexit payments have decreased from £78,000 to £0 by 2028 and how the government are more interested in animal habitat than food production... As the UK&apos;s most famous farmer, are we about to see Mr Clarkson join the dots between farming legislation and certain Agendas that seem to be at play...?

Join me as I dive into the article for my first video on the problems with farming and food.

#ClarksonsFarm #JeremyClarkson #foodshortage