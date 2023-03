3-7-23 -- 15 Minute Cities Vs Trump's Freedom Cities

As the ingress of Pluto in Aquarius is upon us, suddenly, there are competitors in the marketplace of ideas for the new paradigm.

Jordan Peterson is ready to take on Klaus Schwab and the WEF with his version of a more utopian and fair world.

Trump trumpets the arrival of "Freedom Cities" vs "15 Minute Cities." The public debate for how we live is on.