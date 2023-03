The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 1015- The Jan 6 Committee LIED With Selective Editing

When Kevin McCarthy allowed the staff at Tucker Carlson Tonight full access to the over 40,000 hours of video- the same video the January 6 Committee had available to them- I could only assume we would finally get a glimpse of what that very myopic committee didn’t want you to see.

We are, and it is damning… to the January 6 Committee.

