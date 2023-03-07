The Stare

I will talk about the meaning of clarity and focus in this episode.

You will see some peaceful video in the beginning, I'll talk a bit about focus and clarity.

We will also ask for your submissions of talent so you may be profiled on our show.

We will also have a segment once in awhile called "Blast From the Past".

It will feature things we all know and did way back when.

So, for you folks who are interested in things from the 50's, 60's, 70's and 80's, we think you will enjoy this segment.

For the younger folks, you will get to see things how it used to be.

This is an uplifting podcast, no shouting, no cursing or swear words, non-political discussions.

We need to bring people together and bring a smile to those of you out there struggling with the toxic environment this world seems to be in, and to take your mind off of your troubles for 20 to 30 minutes.

Enjoy!