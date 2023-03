Japan rocket self-destructs after failure on debut launch

Japan’s new H3 space rocket failed on its debut flight on Tuesday, March 7, after the second-stage engine didn’t ignite, prompting controllers to issue a command for the rocket to self-destruct, according to local media and Japan’s space agency.

Local media reported the rocket was scheduled to place an Earth-observation satellite into orbit after its launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima.

Credit: JAXA via Storyful