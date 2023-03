LOUD MAJORITY 3.7.23 @1pm: The SPLC is the Legal Arm of Communists.

A Lawyer for the Alabama Based Southern Poverty Law Center has been charged with Domestic Terrorism in connection to the Bombing of an Atlanta Police Facility.

We look into the History of the Southern Poverty Law Center and examine how everything the They went from Dismantling the KKK to labeling people (like me) exteremists.